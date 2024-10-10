Sign up
Previous
Photo 3997
The Queen's Drive
Little wonder that Queen Victoria used to enjoy a coach and horse trip up this track in Braemar and take in the views all around. This was always one of my mum's favourite walks, and hence, mine too.
Yesterday, despite the dreich weather, it was looking rather lovely as the autumn colours were all around. It just lacked a bit of sunshine. The birch trees are particularly bonny right now.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
12
4
1
365
Canon EOS R7
9th October 2024 1:40pm
Maggiemae
ace
There must be lots of Queens Drives around the world but this one must be the best and most interesting. Its a bonny shot indeed!
October 10th, 2024
Hazel
ace
I like the autumn colours!
October 10th, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Lovely shot the autumnal colours are very evident.
October 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful autumnal scene and colours, I love the curvy path.
October 10th, 2024
