Previous
The Queen's Drive by jamibann
Photo 3997

The Queen's Drive

Little wonder that Queen Victoria used to enjoy a coach and horse trip up this track in Braemar and take in the views all around. This was always one of my mum's favourite walks, and hence, mine too.

Yesterday, despite the dreich weather, it was looking rather lovely as the autumn colours were all around. It just lacked a bit of sunshine. The birch trees are particularly bonny right now.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1095% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
There must be lots of Queens Drives around the world but this one must be the best and most interesting. Its a bonny shot indeed!
October 10th, 2024  
Hazel ace
I like the autumn colours!
October 10th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Lovely shot the autumnal colours are very evident.
October 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful autumnal scene and colours, I love the curvy path.
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise