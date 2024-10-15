Previous
Meet Trish and Shiela by jamibann
Photo 4002

Meet Trish and Shiela

Two of our regular Monday walkers. I thought Trish's bonnet was quite fetching - especially as she doesn't play golf! I think she borrowed it from her husband. Shiela is a wonderful singer and we're looking forward to seeing her perform at this year's Panto in Aboyne in December.

Before we left for our walk, we made a 'happy birthday video' for Thelma, from in front of the church - our 09h30 meet point. She usually walks with us on a Monday, but was celebrating her 80th birthday with family yesterday. She was delighted and we had fun singing for her! Goodness knows what passers by must have thought!
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1096% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Hat matches nicely with her glasses..
October 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
A delightful shot of these two lovely ladies. What a fun day you must have had.
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise