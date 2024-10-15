Meet Trish and Shiela

Two of our regular Monday walkers. I thought Trish's bonnet was quite fetching - especially as she doesn't play golf! I think she borrowed it from her husband. Shiela is a wonderful singer and we're looking forward to seeing her perform at this year's Panto in Aboyne in December.



Before we left for our walk, we made a 'happy birthday video' for Thelma, from in front of the church - our 09h30 meet point. She usually walks with us on a Monday, but was celebrating her 80th birthday with family yesterday. She was delighted and we had fun singing for her! Goodness knows what passers by must have thought!