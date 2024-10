The Golden Glow of Autumn

A fun shot from Monday's walk. As we started out there were lots of puddles and once the ladies understood that I didn't want them to get out of the way for my photo, but wanted them to be in it, it worked well! Bernice is the wearer of the colourful jacket and La Sportiva turquoise boots. Both lovely, as is she - a retired policewoman and a very fit lady.