Green Tomato Chutney

At the weekend, I finally had to accept that the remaining tomatoes in the greenhouse were not going to ripen. So, I picked them all and got a kilo of green tomatoes which I made into chutney on Tuesday morning. I was lucky to have an unopened box of small preserve jars with non-metal lids. I discovered last year that metal lids from old jam jars eventually corrode when storing chutney in them. So, I now have six identical jars of chutney to look forward to.



And when picking the tomatoes, I found two ripe tomatoes at the back of one of the plants ... one each ... delicious!