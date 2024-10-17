Previous
Green Tomato Chutney
Green Tomato Chutney

At the weekend, I finally had to accept that the remaining tomatoes in the greenhouse were not going to ripen. So, I picked them all and got a kilo of green tomatoes which I made into chutney on Tuesday morning. I was lucky to have an unopened box of small preserve jars with non-metal lids. I discovered last year that metal lids from old jam jars eventually corrode when storing chutney in them. So, I now have six identical jars of chutney to look forward to.

And when picking the tomatoes, I found two ripe tomatoes at the back of one of the plants ... one each ... delicious!
Issi Bannerman

Diana
Well done, that sounds delicious. I often make chutney or jam, have never heard of non metal lids though. WilI will have to google that. We have a glass factory in Stellenbosch and I buy new lids when needed ;-)

I love your delicious looking bokeh, wonderful focus and dof too.
October 17th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
@ludwigsdiana Yes, the actual screw on part of the lid is metal, but the central top disc comes out and can be replaced. The lining of the top lid is plasticised which prevents corrosion from the vinegar. I think it only corrodes after a certain time, however. Last year one of my jam jar lids was completely corroded inside, which isn't nice, so I had bought these new jars last year and 'rediscovered' them when I needed them!
October 17th, 2024  
Kathy A
Fabulous shot! That bokeh is fabulous!
October 17th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
@kjarn Scrunched up tin-foil, strategically placed!
October 17th, 2024  
Kathy A
Very clever
October 17th, 2024  
Dianne
Looking good!
October 17th, 2024  
