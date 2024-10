Beauty in Decay

I know it's a weed and I'm hoping it hasn't seeded itself all over the garden, but I allowed just one to grow over the summer, and it's so pretty with its greys and browns and curls, now that it's autumn.



Heading off to Newtonmore this morning, to face the weather, and hoping for a couple of reasonable day's walking. Today we'll have wind and rain, but hopefully not too much. Tomorrow should be better. Fingers crossed!