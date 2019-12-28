Previous
High-Minded Porcupine by janeandcharlie
High-Minded Porcupine

A man in a movie theater notices what looks like a porcupine sitting next to him. "Are you a porcupine?" asked the man, surprised. "Yes." "What are you doing at the movies?" The porcupine replied, "Well, I liked the book."
28th December 2019

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
