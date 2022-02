Sepia: a yachting past

How things have changed. When John and I started sailing in the 1980s we actually found our way from NSW to Lord Howe Island by sextant - by the time we finished cruising in the early 2000s we were getting fixes by satellite and following our location on a map on a computer screen. The 2 volume books 'American Practical Navigator', were commonly called 'Bowditch' after the writer. Taken with a Nikon D800 and processed to sepia in camera with a vignette added in Adobe Camera Raw.