Previous
Next
Fast shutter speed: near Mapleton Falls by jeneurell
53 / 365

Fast shutter speed: near Mapleton Falls

The water for Mapleton Falls comes from this creek and you can see the debris that has been washed down by the rainwater and caught in the fence. A 1/800 speed was used to freeze the water movement.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise