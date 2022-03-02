Sign up
56 / 365
Fingi: More fungi
There is a lot of this type of fungi in the Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve. I think they are Anenome stinkhorn but am not really sure. Nikon Coolpix P900.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
1
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
mary
,
fungi
,
reserve
,
rainforest.
,
cairncross
Diana
ace
I love this, a wonderful diagonal with lovely shapes and textures.
March 2nd, 2022
