Previous
Next
Flower - not sure what. by jeneurell
70 / 365

Flower - not sure what.

The leaves look like a Tibouchina or a Lassiandra, but I'm not sure it is either. Also not sure whether Tibouchina and Lassiandra are the same plant. We always called them Lassiandra when I was a kid, but everyone calls them Tibouchina now.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise