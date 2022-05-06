Previous
ICM: Wompoo Circuit by jeneurell
94 / 365

ICM: Wompoo Circuit

The Wompoo Circuit is a track in the Mapleton National Park about 5 mins drive from home. It was a bit muddy there today - although the section in the photo is boardwalk and concrete steps.
6th May 2022

Jennifer Eurell

Diana ace
What a marvelous ICM, I love the lines, tones and the path leading to the steps. It looks wonderful on black.
May 5th, 2022  
