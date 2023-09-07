Previous
Photoshop: Wisteria painting by jeneurell
141 / 365

Photoshop: Wisteria painting

I've never been able to get a decent watercolour effect out of the Photoshop 'watercolour' filter. Today I lightened the photograph first and got a fairly reasonable watercolour effect out of 'paint daubs' instead.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

