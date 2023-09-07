Sign up
141 / 365
Photoshop: Wisteria painting
I've never been able to get a decent watercolour effect out of the Photoshop 'watercolour' filter. Today I lightened the photograph first and got a fairly reasonable watercolour effect out of 'paint daubs' instead.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
flower
,
filter
,
painting
,
canond5
