SOOC Challenge: Bubble Bear by jeneurell
162 / 365

SOOC Challenge: Bubble Bear

There is a shop in Montville with a bubble machine and depending on the wind direction either the koala or the dinasaur cops the bubbles. Today was the koala's turn.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

Jennifer Eurell
Diana ace
A great fun shot, children must love it!
September 29th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana. Children can climb in behind the arms of the bear so it is a popular photo stop for the kids.
September 29th, 2023  
