162 / 365
SOOC Challenge: Bubble Bear
There is a shop in Montville with a bubble machine and depending on the wind direction either the koala or the dinasaur cops the bubbles. Today was the koala's turn.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
1876
photos
45
followers
61
following
Tags
niftyfifty
,
montville
,
canon5d
,
nf-sooc-2023
Diana
ace
A great fun shot, children must love it!
September 29th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. Children can climb in behind the arms of the bear so it is a popular photo stop for the kids.
September 29th, 2023
