Photo 449
Kayaking
It was lovely to go kayaking along the river Medway with my daughter today
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
2nd July 2023 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daughter
,
kayaking
,
medway
carol white
ace
Great POV and composition
July 2nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Looks like fun
July 2nd, 2023
