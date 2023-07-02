Previous
Kayaking by jeremyccc
Photo 449

Kayaking

It was lovely to go kayaking along the river Medway with my daughter today
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details

carol white ace
Great POV and composition
July 2nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Looks like fun
July 2nd, 2023  
