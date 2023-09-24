Sign up
Squerryes Vineyard
My daughter kindly purchased a present for my wife and I to visit Squerryes Winery today. A fascinating tour, talk and tasting of delicious English sparkling wines.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
vineyard
,
winery
,
squerryes
bkb in the city
What a lovely gift
September 24th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
September 24th, 2023
