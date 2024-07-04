Previous
Goat by jeremyccc
Photo 817

Goat

The special needs site my Son attends has a couple of goats. I like the expression on this one
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise