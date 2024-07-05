Previous
Bocelli
Bocelli

It was wonderful to hear Andrea Bocelli sing in Hyde Park but it was very damp!
Jeremy Cross

I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent.
Babs ace
How wonderful, I would love to be there
July 6th, 2024  
