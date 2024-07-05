Sign up
Previous
Photo 818
Bocelli
It was wonderful to hear Andrea Bocelli sing in Hyde Park but it was very damp!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
818
photos
48
followers
29
following
224% complete
View this month »
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th July 2024 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
hyde
,
bocelli
Babs
ace
How wonderful, I would love to be there
July 6th, 2024
