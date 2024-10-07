Previous
Morning dew by jeremyccc
Photo 912

Morning dew

I’m not sure whether it’s morning dew or overnight rain but I like the water droplets glistening on this flower in our garden
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise