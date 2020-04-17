Previous
DSC_5556_1 - Kopie by jerome
Photo 661

DSC_5556_1 - Kopie

17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Photo Details

Jerome ace
Thank you again for the many nice letters on the previous page. This sympathy really touches me. It is a unique quality of 365project. It encourages me to post a picture again; after more than a year.

I have often been in the garden in the past few days. Working in the garden grounds my mind. All senses are involved - when I enjoy the colours and shapes of the growing, when I'm breathing the scent of fresh earth, listening to the voices of the busy birds and a gentle spring wind caressing my cheeks.
I try to accompany and promote the diverse growth of nature where necessary. The daffodils bloom without any further action. For a very long time after every winter. A faithful flower.
April 17th, 2020  
