Photo 661
DSC_5556_1 - Kopie
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
1
0
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
677
photos
233
followers
184
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jerome
ace
Thank you again for the many nice letters on the previous page. This sympathy really touches me. It is a unique quality of 365project. It encourages me to post a picture again; after more than a year.
I have often been in the garden in the past few days. Working in the garden grounds my mind. All senses are involved - when I enjoy the colours and shapes of the growing, when I'm breathing the scent of fresh earth, listening to the voices of the busy birds and a gentle spring wind caressing my cheeks.
I try to accompany and promote the diverse growth of nature where necessary. The daffodils bloom without any further action. For a very long time after every winter. A faithful flower.
April 17th, 2020
