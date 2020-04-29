Sign up
Photo 672
petals
Deepen in detail. Close to the eye. I like to do this.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
2
2
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
688
photos
239
followers
184
following
184% complete
View this month »
665
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
Tags
tulips
Richard Lewis
ace
Lovely detail
April 29th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Das mache ich auch gerne. Die Details sind so interessant. Schönes Bild.
April 29th, 2020
