petals by jerome
Photo 672

petals

Deepen in detail. Close to the eye. I like to do this.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Richard Lewis ace
Lovely detail
April 29th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Das mache ich auch gerne. Die Details sind so interessant. Schönes Bild.
April 29th, 2020  
