morning has broken by jerome
Photo 690

morning has broken

I enjoy every garden round in the morning.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Walks @ 7 ace
This captures the peace, tranquility and promise of morning. Fav!
May 17th, 2020  
