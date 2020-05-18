Previous
looking forward... by jerome
Photo 691

looking forward...

...to feed. But I don't feed ducks. It harms the animals and the water more than it benefits. I leave it at watching.
18th May 2020

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Sally Ings ace
Wonderful lighting. I like the golden tones
May 18th, 2020  
