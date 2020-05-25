Previous
searching for food by jerome
Photo 698

searching for food

The larva o a ladybird searches for aphids on the flower bud of a poppy. An Asian lady beetle (harlequin ladybird) will hatch out of it. This has up to 19 black spots - in contrast to the European seven-spot ladybird.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Kaylynn
Isn’t this world amazing - interesting and beautiful capture
May 25th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful macro!
May 25th, 2020  
