Photo 698
searching for food
The larva o a ladybird searches for aphids on the flower bud of a poppy. An Asian lady beetle (harlequin ladybird) will hatch out of it. This has up to 19 black spots - in contrast to the European seven-spot ladybird.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
2
2
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
714
photos
259
followers
195
following
191% complete
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
ladybird larva
Kaylynn
Isn’t this world amazing - interesting and beautiful capture
May 25th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful macro!
May 25th, 2020
