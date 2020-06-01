Previous
unfolding by jerome
Photo 705

unfolding

The poppy is now blooming in the garden.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Rob Z ace
This has such a beautiful texture - in your lovely b&w it almost looks like paper. :)
June 1st, 2020  
