pattern of nature by jerome
Photo 707

pattern of nature

Not an extraordinary motif, but I am always amazed at the order in nature - the visible and the hidden ones.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Beautiful...It reminds me of a Buckminster Fuller dome. :)
June 3rd, 2020  
