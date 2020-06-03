Sign up
Photo 707
pattern of nature
Not an extraordinary motif, but I am always amazed at the order in nature - the visible and the hidden ones.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
1
2
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
723
photos
262
followers
197
following
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
cactus
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful...It reminds me of a Buckminster Fuller dome. :)
June 3rd, 2020
