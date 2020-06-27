Previous
on broad paws by jerome
Photo 729

on broad paws

Walking polar bear.

Schönbrunn Zoo, Vienna.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
