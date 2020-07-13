Previous
garden bloom by jerome
Photo 744

garden bloom

The meadow flowers that I sowed in spring are now in full bloom. The insects are happy. And me too.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
eDorre Andresen ace
Makes me smile! Fav
July 13th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Your processing is so soft and beautiful - as always - you share mother nature in all her glory! Beautiful.
July 13th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Lovely edits, such a nice image!
July 13th, 2020  
