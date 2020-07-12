Sign up
Photo 743
This guy bravely...
...struggled to reach the observation deck. Unfortunately the overhang was too smooth for his legs. I would have loved to help him, but I wasn't sure how. Maybe in the future he will focus more on his wings.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Tags
beetle
