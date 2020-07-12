Previous
Next
This guy bravely... by jerome
Photo 743

This guy bravely...

...struggled to reach the observation deck. Unfortunately the overhang was too smooth for his legs. I would have loved to help him, but I wasn't sure how. Maybe in the future he will focus more on his wings.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise