Photo 756
paddling on the Danube
I find this form of locomotion very elegant.
Seen on an evening stroll along the river bank.
Kayaker, Passau
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
2
1
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
772
photos
275
followers
200
following
207% complete
View this month »
756
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kayaker
KazzaMazoo
ace
Those reflective lines give this quite the artistic vibe. A fav
July 25th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
LOVE the composition, perfection!
July 25th, 2020
