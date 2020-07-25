Previous
paddling on the Danube by jerome
paddling on the Danube

I find this form of locomotion very elegant.
Seen on an evening stroll along the river bank.

Kayaker, Passau
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Jerome

jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
KazzaMazoo ace
Those reflective lines give this quite the artistic vibe. A fav
July 25th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
LOVE the composition, perfection!
July 25th, 2020  
