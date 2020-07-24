afternoon shades

It shows sensitivity to architecture if the windows are given the necessary attention. The facade is the face, the windows are the eyes of a house. Every building alteration changes the design effect. Unfortunately there are many examples of unsuccessful and very rough interventions in architecturally valuable buildings. In the old town of Passau, many streets are still "intact". In the photo you can see that the old box windows are still there, certainly they have also been replaced - apparently with an awareness of the connection between material, shape and function. Box windows are characterized by two window frames, each with their own glass surface, installed with a box-like construction (hence the name). The sound and heat insulating properties are very good. It should be emphasized that in this case the original construction was retained: no plastic imitations, but wooden frames in solid craftsmanship. The internal division (glazing bars) of the windows is important. Proportion and material thickness are decisive. The construction variant is beautiful, in which the outer window casements can be opened to the outside. Then the optical charm of box windows can develop particularly well. The disadvantage is that the glass surfaces of the exterior windows are more difficult to clean. However, the aesthetic quality is very convincing.

The wall surfaces let the manual plastering feel, nothing is really straight and therefore lively in its effect. Details such as the water collector under the roof edge and the leading of the downpipes also fit into the overall effect.

These houses have kept their dignity. An example of successful old town conservation.