Previous
Next
candles for Buddha by jerome
Photo 767

candles for Buddha

A tour guide accompanied me to a Buddhist temple. She helped me to behave properly. These candles were offered to temple visitors. I also bought some.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Valerina
Neat capture.
August 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise