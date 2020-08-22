Previous
tender light by jerome
tender light

I like the quiet moments in the awakening morning. The light soft, the sounds of the day far-off. The thoughts are allowed to wander calmly.
22nd August 2020

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
PhylM-S ace
With the narrative this is quite soothing.
August 22nd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful soft photo
August 22nd, 2020  
summerfield ace
then suddenly the neighbour's lawnmower! ☺ that's from actual experience. sorry. fantastic shot and prose. aces!
August 22nd, 2020  
Tatjana Kovac
Very calm indeed
August 22nd, 2020  
