Photo 783
tender light
I like the quiet moments in the awakening morning. The light soft, the sounds of the day far-off. The thoughts are allowed to wander calmly.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
799
photos
273
followers
200
following
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Tags
window
PhylM-S
ace
With the narrative this is quite soothing.
August 22nd, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful soft photo
August 22nd, 2020
summerfield
ace
then suddenly the neighbour's lawnmower! ☺ that's from actual experience. sorry. fantastic shot and prose. aces!
August 22nd, 2020
Tatjana Kovac
Very calm indeed
August 22nd, 2020
