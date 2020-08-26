Previous
Flor de la Mar by jerome
Photo 787

Flor de la Mar

A replica of the sunken (16th century) Portuguese cargo ship "Flor de la Mar".

Malacca River, Malaysia

26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Outstanding composition and tone, fav for sure!!
August 26th, 2020  
