facing the leaves by jerome
facing the leaves

Cameron Highlands, Malaysia
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Jerome

I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Ian JB
So nice, colour and texture of leaves really nice.
August 27th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby
such elegant shapes and great textures
August 27th, 2020  
