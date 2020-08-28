Previous
Twin Towers by jerome
Twin Towers

A pair of skyscrapers in Kuala Lumpur. With a height of 452 meters, they tower over the city. A special feature is the skybridge at a height of 172 meters. It is a steel bridge that connects the two towers. It is intended as an escape route.
Jerome

