Previous
Next
Skybridge by jerome
Photo 790

Skybridge

With a guided tour it is allowed to enter the Skybridge of the Twin Towers (see previous photo).

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
We really wanted to do that tour but couldn’t get tickets unfortunately. The view looks amazing
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise