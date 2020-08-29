Sign up
Photo 790
Skybridge
With a guided tour it is allowed to enter the Skybridge of the Twin Towers (see previous photo).
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
806
photos
273
followers
200
following
216% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skybridge
Kathy A
ace
We really wanted to do that tour but couldn’t get tickets unfortunately. The view looks amazing
August 29th, 2020
