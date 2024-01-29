Previous
Instant fun moment by jerzyfotos
34 / 365

Instant fun moment

Well if you want a fun moment with a camera just poke your head into a beauty salon. The door was wide open and we shared a chuckle.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise