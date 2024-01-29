Sign up
34 / 365
34 / 365
Instant fun moment
Well if you want a fun moment with a camera just poke your head into a beauty salon. The door was wide open and we shared a chuckle.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
0
1
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
156
photos
31
followers
30
following
9% complete
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Door # 2
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
29th January 2024 1:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
