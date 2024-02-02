Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
36 / 365
Waiting for the boat
I bumped into my friend yesterday morning while he was waiting for his boat to go fishing, He is a well respected man in this small community, and apparently still dives for lobster and other seafood. We will cross paths often here in Boca.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
162
photos
31
followers
32
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Latest from all albums
121
35
122
123
124
125
126
36
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Door # 2
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
2nd February 2024 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close