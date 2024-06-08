Sign up
Previous
64 / 365
MAD MEXICAN WIFE
I was having a funny conversation with this man in my broken Spanish when his wife tracked him down. Boy he got a "what for" :-) and I did not stay long. I think he was embarrassed.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
0
0
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
240
photos
35
followers
33
following
17% complete
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
163
164
165
166
63
167
64
168
Views
1
Album
Door # 2
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
