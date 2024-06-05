Previous
IMPORTANT CALL by jerzyfotos
63 / 365

IMPORTANT CALL

I guess the phone call was important as it stopped the show like right now. My $2 didn't go far but I got to hear a good song.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise