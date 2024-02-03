Previous
CAFE de OLLA by jerzyfotos
41 / 365

CAFE de OLLA

We like people watching when in Puerto Vallarta and there is no better place than romantica part of the old downtown. The outdoor tables of this cafe were taken today unfortunately.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Jerzy

