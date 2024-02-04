Previous
Looks are deceiving by jerzyfotos
Looks are deceiving

This guy is actually a lovable gentle dog.....very food motivated so he hangs around in front of a store. Most dogs we meet in town or on the beach are very gentle and yes we are cautious dog lovers.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Diana ace
Your title seems perfect for this great shot, I like the way you composed it.
February 4th, 2024  
