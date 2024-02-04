Sign up
Looks are deceiving
This guy is actually a lovable gentle dog.....very food motivated so he hangs around in front of a store. Most dogs we meet in town or on the beach are very gentle and yes we are cautious dog lovers.
4th Feb 24
Diana
ace
Your title seems perfect for this great shot, I like the way you composed it.
February 4th, 2024
