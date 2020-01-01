Sign up
257 / 365
Wentworth College
University of York, Campus West. The old ugly concrete block was demolished a few years ago and replaced by this much more attractive building.
010120FZ1K010120
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
257
photos
63
followers
45
following
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Tags
reflection
,
york
,
college
,
lake
,
university
,
buiding
