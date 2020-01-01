Previous
Next
Wentworth College by jesika2
257 / 365

Wentworth College

University of York, Campus West. The old ugly concrete block was demolished a few years ago and replaced by this much more attractive building.
010120FZ1K010120
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise