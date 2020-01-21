Bird's eye view

In 2012 York had a wheel and I was brave enough to ride on it once!

This is the Museum Gardens from above.

In front is the Hospitium about 700 years old. Its original function is not certain but possibly a hostel of sorts for visitors to St Mary's Abbey. The ruins can be seen behind the Hospitium.

Far left is St Olave's Church on Marygate (gate is street from gata, thanks to the Vikings!)

The white building on the right is the Yorkshire Museum which holds the only known relic of the "Missing Roman Legion" the 9th. It was originally home to the Yorkshire Philosophical Society.

