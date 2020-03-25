Previous
Next
Walkies, anyone? by jesika2
288 / 365

Walkies, anyone?

All three keeping their distance. Lots of dogs and their people on the stray today but all observing the new rules.
250320TZ200250320
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise