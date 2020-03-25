Sign up
Walkies, anyone?
All three keeping their distance. Lots of dogs and their people on the stray today but all observing the new rules.
250320TZ200250320
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
3
365
DC-TZ200
25th March 2020 12:44pm
Tags
dog
,
walk
,
distance
,
walkers
