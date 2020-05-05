Previous
Observe her flame... by jesika2
Observe her flame...

...
that placid dame.
She borrows light
that through the night
mankind may all aclaim her.
Mikado, G&S
070520FZ1K080520
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
85% complete

