Previous
Next
Blue Boy by jesika2
314 / 365

Blue Boy

Male Common Blue butterfly, 3 Hagges Wood-Meadow, Yorkshire
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Oh those little hairs, very nice!
June 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise