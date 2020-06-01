Sign up
Previous
Next
314 / 365
Blue Boy
Male Common Blue butterfly, 3 Hagges Wood-Meadow, Yorkshire
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
1
0
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
315
photos
68
followers
45
following
86% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
Taken
2nd June 2020 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
common
,
lepoidoptera
Linda Godwin
Oh those little hairs, very nice!
June 2nd, 2020
