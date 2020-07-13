Sign up
Look what she did to me
Her Tillyness after her pre-birthday bath torture by warm water & shampoo followed by hairdryer. Life can be so hard for a Silkie.
130720TZ200140720
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
Tags
dog
,
bath
,
pet
,
terrier
,
tilly
,
silkie
