Previous
Next
Look what she did to me by jesika2
322 / 365

Look what she did to me

Her Tillyness after her pre-birthday bath torture by warm water & shampoo followed by hairdryer. Life can be so hard for a Silkie.
130720TZ200140720
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise