"There is beauty in extreme old age" by jesika2
350 / 365

"There is beauty in extreme old age"

Katsha's song, Mikado, Gilbert and Sullivan
Faded female Hazel Catkin near the Millennium Bridge, Fulford side, York
270121TZ200270121
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Jesika

@jesika2
Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly obvious that I am less than fully committed to this project. Second time...
95% complete

