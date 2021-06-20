Previous
Is she looking? by jesika2
Photo 380

Is she looking?

An April Brimstone butterfly about to eclose. The chrysalis is transparent and as soon as I wander off to do something other than watch, the imago will emerge.

20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Jesika

@jesika2
