Photo 380
Is she looking?
An April Brimstone butterfly about to eclose. The chrysalis is transparent and as soon as I wander off to do something other than watch, the imago will emerge.
200621EM1iii030721
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
0
0
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
388
photos
63
followers
45
following
106% complete
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
Views
9
365
E-M1MarkIII
30th June 2021 12:19pm
Tags
york
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
larva
,
lepidoptera
,
emerge
,
pupa
,
brimstone
,
nauture
,
eclosion
